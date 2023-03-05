iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lifted by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,212,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 229,760 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52.

