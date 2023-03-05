iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,183 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 628.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 134,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

IBDS stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

