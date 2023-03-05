iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

