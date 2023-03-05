iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

