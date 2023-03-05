iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

QUAL opened at $121.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.07.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.