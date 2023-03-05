iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $50,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.