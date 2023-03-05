iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $234.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

