iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.