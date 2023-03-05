iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IVV opened at $406.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.50.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

