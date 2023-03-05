iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.37 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

