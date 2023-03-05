Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in February

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,489,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 1,184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iveco Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Iveco Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVCGF opened at $9.55 on Friday. Iveco Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

