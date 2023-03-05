IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,886 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $23,627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $18,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,104 shares of company stock worth $1,795,876. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

