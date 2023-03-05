J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.64. The company had a trading volume of 500,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

