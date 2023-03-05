James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JRVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 116,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $916.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.