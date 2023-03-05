Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Jamf to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Jamf Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.44.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
