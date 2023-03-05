Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,892,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 2,513,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,308.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Japan Tobacco stock remained flat at $20.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.