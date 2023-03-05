JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Lifted by Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $37,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,504.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of JD stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 527.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

