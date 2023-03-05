Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 1,138,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Jervois Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,765,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Jervois Global has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.77.
Jervois Global Company Profile
