Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 1,138,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,765,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Jervois Global has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

Jervois Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.