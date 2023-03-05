JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $10.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $15.26.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 279,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 152,776 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.