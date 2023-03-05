Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $249.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

