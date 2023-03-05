Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Journey Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Journey Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 358,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Journey Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

