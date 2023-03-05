JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

JPM stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

