JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price to $40.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,805. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

