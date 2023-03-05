Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $32.60.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
