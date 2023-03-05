Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the second quarter worth $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

