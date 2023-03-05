Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,673,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 3,159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 835.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Shares of KHOTF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also

