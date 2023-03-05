Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 238,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( NASDAQ:KAVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.