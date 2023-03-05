Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.8% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

