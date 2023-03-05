Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 906,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 808.1 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $13.15 during trading on Friday. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.