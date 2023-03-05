Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 906,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 808.1 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $13.15 during trading on Friday. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Kansai Paint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.