Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of KAOOY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. KAO has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.28.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

