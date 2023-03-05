Karani Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.51.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,636,014,752. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

