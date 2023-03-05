Karani Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

PagerDuty Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:PD opened at $30.74 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $2,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,403,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $2,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,403,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,118 shares of company stock worth $14,460,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.