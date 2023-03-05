Karani Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 3.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.52 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.45. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

