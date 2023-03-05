Karpus Management Inc. Buys 368,820 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $131,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

BLV stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

