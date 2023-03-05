Karpus Management Inc. Has $31.11 Million Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $31,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 16.1% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV opened at $10.14 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

