Karpus Management Inc. Invests $20.75 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 482,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,747,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

