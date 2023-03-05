Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.