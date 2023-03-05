Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,875 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERES. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.65.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

