Karpus Management Inc. Sells 24,610 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

