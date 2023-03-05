Karpus Management Inc. Sells 29,600 Shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 6.12% of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 379,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 233,291 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,722,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXAC opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

About AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

