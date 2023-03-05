Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $217.43 million and $4.15 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,080,739,785 coins and its circulating supply is 17,080,740,308 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,063,740,925.49862 with 17,063,741,448.74955 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01230047 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,776,710.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

