KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

KBC Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

