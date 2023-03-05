KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,686,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656,896 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 17.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 1.57% of KE worth $327,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KE by 976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth $92,538,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE opened at $19.77 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

