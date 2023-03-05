Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 166,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,852. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 908.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 152,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

