Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.8% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.60.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

