Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $339,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.