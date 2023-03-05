Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $318.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $255.52 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

