Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,424,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ET opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

