Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,477,000.

VIS stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.88. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

