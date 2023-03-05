Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.31 Million Position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,616,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. Fathom Digital Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Fathom Digital Manufacturing news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

